‘RHOA’ Stars Cynthia Bailey & Porsha Williams Both Go Blonde For Stunning Twinning Moment

Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams rocked blonde hair in new selfies together on July 21! Cynthia stunned with a curly afro, while Porsha looked gorgeous with long waves. We’re loving the ‘RHOA’ stars and their bright, new locks.

Blonde babes! — Cynthia Bailey, 52, and Porsha Williams, 38, showed off their new blonde hair in two selfies on Instagram on Sunday and we’re loving their new looks. Porsha donned bright, loose waves with a side-part, while Cynthia sported a voluminous, curly afro. “Blonde bombing,” Porsha captioned the collage of pics. Cynthia added a bombshell emoji in the comments, while their Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Marlo Hampton posted three fire emojis.

Cynthia also shared the selfies to her Instagram account on the same day, writing “blond-day/fun-day,” in the caption. She used the hashtags, “afros rock” and blondes have more fun”. And, in their case, it looks like that’s a true statement. Luann De Lesseps of The Real Housewives of New York even commented, “Maybe blondes do have more fun”.

The new photos came soon after news that Kenya Moore will return to the RHOA cast as a full-time housewife for season 12, premiering later this year. Bravo, along with new mom, confirmed the news on July 10 with separate posts on Instagram. “Kenya Moore is officially twirling back to #RHOA!”, the network wrote alongside a closeup photo of Kenya. She followed suit when she shared a stunning photo of herself dressed in a black cut-out dress, while holding a peach in front of a green screen. “I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾,” Kenya captioned the photo, which led fans to believe the snap will be her official cast portrait for the show’s opening credits.

HollywoodLife previously confirmed Kenya’s return back in May. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told us at the time. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

Cynthia and Porsha’s new photos also came after Porsha spent time with Kenya and her daughter, Brooklyn Daly (eight months), on July 15. They had a sweet playdate with their baby girls, as seen in a smiling photo on Instagram. Porsha welcomed her now three-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley in April. Meanwhile, Kenya gave birth to Brooklyn in November 2018.