Britney Spears & Boyfriend Sam Asghari Couple Up & Kiss At ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere

It was a sweet date night for Britney Spears and BF Sam Asghari as they attended their first movie premiere as a couple, hitting the red carpet for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.’

Britney Spears and her devoted boyfriend Sam Asghari have been dating for two and a half years, and they’ve finally got around to making their movie premiere red carpet debut. The Leonardo DiCaprio/Brad Pitt headlined Once Upon a Time In Hollywood got the couple out of her Thousand Oaks mansion and over to Hollywood for a proper date night. The couple posed for photos and even kissed on the red carpet.

Britney, 37, looked so pretty in a tight red dress that flattered her exercise-honed figure. It featured one large shoulder strap on the right while her left shoulder was bare. The frock had a cut-out in the chest area. The pop princess wore her long blonde hair in a high loose ponytail while she went with a dramatic dark eye with heavy liner makeup-wise. She accented her look with a diamond choker and a pair of strappy black platform open-toe heels.

Sam looked so dashing in a creme colored suit, white shirt and black skinny tie. Britney’s handsome fella rocked a little bit of facial stubble and had his dark short hair well-groomed with product. Even through the suit’s fabric it’s obvious what a muscular build the hunky personal trainer has, with his broad shoulders and big arms.

Sam has been a rock for Britney ever since they started dating after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party video in 2016. He slipped her his number and she found it in Jan. of 2017 and decided to call him up. It was pure magic as they’ve been together ever since. Sam’s been by Britney’s side during her father’s scary health crisis, as well as Britney’s own hospitalization in April followed by her conservatorship battle. She’s now looking happier and healthier than ever and what a treat it is to finally see these two on a red carpet together all dressed up! Usually we only see them on vacations in swimwear and working out together in gym clothes.