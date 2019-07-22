Bella Thorne has already admitting to being bisexual. But she says she’s now discovered that she’s pansexual, where she just ‘likes what she likes’ in any person, regardless of their gender identity.

Bella Thorne is up to dating anyone, regardless of gender. While she’s currently happily dating Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo, she’s opening up to being pansexual. That’s defined as attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity. “I’m actually a pansexual, and I didn’t know that,” the 21-year-old actress revealed on Good Morning America on July 22. She described her sexual feelings as: “You like what you like.”

“Doesn’t have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that. It’s literally, you like personality, like you just like a being,” Bella said. “It doesn’t really matter what’s going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!” Bella was on ABCs’s morning program to promote her new book of personal poems called Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. Other celebs who have in the past said they identify as pansexual include Panic! At The Disco frontman Brandon Urie, Miley Cyrus and Janelle Monae.

Bella came out as bisexual in a 2016 tweet and went on in Oct. of 2018 to get involved in a throuple by having open relationship with rapper Mod Sun, 32, and YouTube star Tana Mongeau, 21, at the same time. Tana and Bella amicably broke up in Feb. of 2019 and two months later Bella and Mod split up. Even on Tana’s 21st Birthday on June 24, Bella posted a photo of the pair about to kiss and captioned it “Through thick and thin😭🤧 I love you tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special gir,” and Tana responded “i love u forever and ever. ❤️.” Tana has gone on to get engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, 22.

Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 17, 2019

U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter. https://t.co/qBRsyb55Hy — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) July 18, 2019

However things have become very ugly between the ladies after Tana and Mod grabbed drinks last week and Bella tweeted on July 17 that, “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it.” That caused an epic online fight between the two. Tana shot back ““????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/”” and Bella then accused Tana of dating her for Twitter clout.

Tana replied “”dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f**king nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you.”