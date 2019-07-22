See Message
Anna Wintour Shades Melania Trump By Changing Subject To ‘Incredible’ Michelle Obama In interview

Anna Wintour shades Melania Trump
Queen of shade, Anna Wintour, threw a subtle diss at FLOTUS Melania Trump in a new interview and the moment was pure gold.

Leave it to Anna Wintour, 69, to make a dig at someone but remain entirely classy while doing so. During the Vogue editor’s appearance on The Economist Asks podcast, the interviewer, Anne McElvoy, asked for her thoughts on the fashion of first lady Melania Trump, 49. While McElvoy remarked that Melania has made a point to rock British-based designers during her trip to the U.K., Anna had no interest in praising the wife of Donald Trump, 73. In fact, she changed the conversation entirely.  “I think first lady Michelle Obama really was so incredible,” Anna responded. “In every decision she made about fashion. She supported young American designers, she supported designers indeed from all over the world. She was the best ambassador that this country could possibly have in many ways way beyond fashion,” the famed Editor In Chief said.

However, the interviewer wasn’t letting that one go. She quickly interjected to say “But she’s not the first lady now, so what about the one that you’ve got now?” but Anna wasn’t budging. To me, she is the example that I admire,” she once again said of Michelle, who was America’s First Lady from 2009 to 2017.

After catching wind of the remarks, fans praised the always classy fashion editor. “Sometimes not saying anything at all is the purest form of shade. Well done, Anna Wintour,” one fan wrote on Twitter.My mood this morning is Anna Wintour not acknowledging the existence of Melania Trump as FLOTUS,” another said in a post. “Melania who??? I don’t know her 😂😂 The shade of it all… Anna Wintour is the queen of a professional and classy shade!!” another person remarked.

You can listen to the full podcast from The Economist featuring Anna right here! She may have kept it mum when it came to speaking on Melania, but her gushing words about the former FLOTUS said it all.