Olivia Culpo Is A Bikini Queen In 2 Piece & Thigh-High Strappy Sandals – Pics

Olivia Culpo rocked a black bikini and white blouse in her latest Instagram pic, proving that she can make anything look good!

Olivia Culpo, 27, took to Instagram to show all her followers her cutest look from taking a vacation with Revolve. The model posed against an orange building and white doorway, captioning the series of pics, “Casual,” with a string of exclamation points.

Olivia wore a black string bikini and matching high-waisted bottoms as she stood in the door threshold. She wore thigh-high strappy sandal heels and a white unbuttoned blouse on top of her look. Olivia had her hair pulled back and layered a slew of silver necklaces, as well She had on white nail polish on her toes to complement her top.

Her three different pics showed off three different poses – Olivia is a model, after all! She has shared other photos from the Revolve trip in Mexico on her social media, with her posting a pic of her in a “cat”-like jumpsuit, and another outfit of her in a white mesh mini dress. From that pic two days ago, she cheekily captioned the ‘gram, “Serious question, is my dress see-through? @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld.”

Casual ‼️‼️ @revolve

Olivia previously spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the kind of workout she does to stay in shape. “When I am catering a workout and I’m in the gym with a trainer or by myself, I always stick to lower body and core,” the model told HL.

“Those are the two areas that I feel like I can see the best results that I want for bikini season,” Olivia added. “Everybody is different. Everybody has their own areas that they want to target. Running, as well, is just a great way to stay super lean,” Olivia continued. “That’s what I always recommend for people who are trying to lose weight. I don’t really do a ton of cardio as much as weight training anymore, I want to build muscle!”