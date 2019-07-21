See Message
Jen Harley Says BF Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Isn't Perfect': There's Been 'A Lot Of Forgiveness'

News Writer & Reporter

Jen Harley took to Instagram on July 20 to share a cryptic message about forgiveness in relationships after she and boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have made headlines for their rocky past.

Jen Harley, 31, shared a now deleted public message to her Instagram followers on July 20, that may have indicated how she sees her on-again, off-again relationship with boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star reposted a quote about forgiveness in relationships that an Instagram account, which goes by the name of okay.qween, originally posted back in May.

“Most ppl dont want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” the beginning of the quote read. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isnt perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

Although Jen seemed to quickly delete the repost once it was posted, it definitely caught the attention of many fans since she has seemed to have a better than ever relationship with Ronnie lately, compared to a rocky past that included both cheating and abuse allegations. The same day she reposted the forgiveness message, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Ronnie holding each other close and wrote a sweet caption for it. “Your so beautiful @realronniemagro 😍 those eyes 😽,” the caption read.

On the July 18 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jen and Ronnie, who share one-year-old daughter Ariana, had a pregnancy scare when they thought Jen was expecting baby number two. The scare brought out the not-so-great opinions that some co-stars have about their relationship, including Jen “JWoww” Farley, who said she thinks the couple should have more therapy before bringing another child into the word.