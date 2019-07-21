Iggy Azalea Looks Gorgeous In Plunging Top At Album Party After Shoe Malfunction

Iggy Azalea looked absolutely incredible when she showed off her flattering figure in a blazer with a plunging neckline and leggings at the release party for her new album ‘In My Defense’.

Iggy Azalea, 29, stepped out in confidence on July 20, when she attended her album release party in style! The Australian rapper celebrated her sophomore studio album, In My Defense, which was released July 19, in a black velvet blazer that had a plunging neckline and frilly accents at the wrists. She also wore matching black leggings with gold designs and black boots as she kept her long straight hair down and parted in the middle. The blonde beauty posed while looking fierce and radiating positivity, as she usually does, and seemed genuinely thrilled to be sharing her new music with the world.

Iggy’s appearance at her album release party comes after she made headlines for breaking her heel during a night out. She took the wardrobe malfunction in stride though as she was photographed laughing it off and going on her way in a stunning animal print outfit.

When Iggy is not strutting her stuff on fun outings and events, she’s showing off her beauty and talent in music videos. In the video for her new song “F**k It Up”, which was released on the same day of her new album, she totally owned it in a variety of sexy outfits. She was joined by fellow rapper Kash Doll, 27, in the eye-catching clip, which shows them having a slumber party before having a dance party in a convertible.

It’s always great to see Iggy showing off her incredible style wherever she goes! She has proven time and time again that she is just as much a fashion icon that she is a rapper and it’s one of the many reasons we love her!