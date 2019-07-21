Diddy took his kids to the most magical place on earth to celebrate his daughter Chance’s 13th birthday.

Diddy, 49, took his three daughters, D’Lila, 13, Jessie, 13, and Chance, 13, to Disneyland this weekend to celebrate Chance’s 13th birthday! The family honored Chance’s big day by singing “Happy Birthday” to her and having her blow out the birthday candles on two Mickey Mouse-shaped cakes, which Diddy posted on his Instagram account this morning.

The teen smiled and nodded along as her family members sang to her. Her dad wore his own set of Mickey Mouse ears for the special day, and Chance rocked her own with pink and red stripes, as well as a pink centerpiece bow.

Chance shared a pic on her own social media of the family’s day. “I spent my 13th bday at the happiest place on earth with my family,” the teen said in her Instagram caption. The photo was of her and her family members posing with colorful balloons in the theme park. Chance wore a matching outfit with her twin sisters: a red, white, and black tank top (Disney bound, anyone?) and black pants.

We’re sure Chance had a lovely celebration. She has often posted with her twin sisters on her social media – we bet they’re close, since they’re all the same age and they’re family, after all!

We can’t wait to see how Chance continues to grow, and we will likely see more of her, D’Lila, and Jessie in the future since they’re all already thriving with their own careers. Happy birthday, Chance!