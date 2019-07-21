Cardi B Says ‘I Wish I Were Dead’ In Alarming Message & Fans Send Her Love & Support

Fans are worried about Cardi B after she tweeted and deleted a concerning message regarding her life.

Cardi B’s fans are worrying about the rapper after she tweeted this morning, “Wish I was dead,” and then quickly deleted the alarming message. She later seemed in high spirits, though, posting her meme-ified childhood picture of herself. One user replied, “OMG I thought she was Aretha [Franklin],” about the photo of young Cardi.

The rapper replied with a simple “Lmao” (although, with many extra “o’s”), and that was the extent of her Twitter presence today. But she may have been tired – Cardi just performed last night at the California Mid-State Fair, wearing a blue bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Cardi flexed about the show attendance last night, posting a news clip early this morning about selling out the show.

“Ain’t with the politicking with ya I don’t needa vote , I sell tracks that these shows Need for seating rows 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️I HAD SO MUCH FUN TONIGHT,” Cardi captioned the post.

Her tweets from a couple of days ago seemed like she was in a good mood then, too. She retweeted someone saying, “If you don’t like @iamcardib that’s ok, hating her for almost everything is plain stupid af lmao.” Honestly, we have to agree.

The performer also spoke about her acrylic nails and retweeted pics of her and husband Offset, 27, on her Twitter account. We hope everything with Cardi is okay – but if not, we’ll be sure to keep you all updated. We’re Team Cardi, 100 percent, over here!