Pregnant Amy Duggar & Husband Dillon King Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name In Adorable Photo

Amy Duggar has been flaunting her growing baby bump in recent photos and on July 20, she took it a step further when she revealed her upcoming baby boy’s name in a sand pic taken at a beach.

Amy Duggar, 32, and husband Dillon King‘s soon-to-be son has a name! The proud parents-to-be revealed their bundle of joys name after they carved it out in sand at the beach. Amy posted a pic of the sand and half of her bump standing near it to her Instagram account on July 20 and it has fans super excited over the moniker! “Daxton Ryan” the name in the sand read. “Baby K has a name!!! Baby Dax we cannot wait to meet you!! You already bring so much joy into our lives!! We love you so much Daxton Ryan! 💙💙,” Amy wrote in her caption for the snapshot.

Followers couldn’t help but comment their well wishes and love of the name soon after Amy posted the special pic. “Such a cute name! ❤️,” one follower wrote. “Absolutely amazing name so wonderful it is truly a gift when seeing the creativity that is put into naming children such a magical moment,” another wrote. “My son’s name is also Daxton!! 🤗❤️,” a third excitingly pointed out.

Just a few days before Amy and Dillon revealed their soon-to-be son’s name, Amy took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump while flaunting a bikini on the beach in various pics. Her July 18 photo showed her donning a black bikini top and matching black and pink floral bottoms while cupping her loving bump. “Hello 3rd Trimester!” Amy wrote on the pic. “Goodbye Feet!” she jokingly continued in the caption.

Amy, who is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and Dillon were married in 2015 and announced they were expecting in Apr. Their baby boy, Daxton Ryan, is due in Oct.