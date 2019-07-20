Wendy Williams Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Pics Of Birthday Celebrations & More

Wendy Williams turned 55 on July 18 and celebrated all week long on social media! We basically had to name her our Instagram Queen!

Wendy Williams knows how to party. The talk show host turned 55 on July 18 and made sure to document all of her birthday celebrations on the ‘gram. Obviously all of her exciting updates were more than enough to convince us to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

There’s usually a lot going on on Wendy’s social media accounts since she also uses them to promote The Wendy Williams Show. While we love her Hot Topics and Ask Wendy clips that she shares, it’s the more personal content that had us invested this week.

Wendy kicked off her birthday week in style by taking a weekend trip to Miami, where she picked up some Yeezy Boost 350s. The mother of one shared an image of her holding two shoeboxes while rocking a yellow jersey. “Miami for the weekend!! Yeezy 350s #Lundmark! #Shoe Palace #meandmyboys #familyfun #yeezy #yeezy350 #miami,” she captioned the pic.

On her actual birthday, Wendy started her day with a cake shaped like a Tiffany & Co. box for breakfast. Keeping with the Holly Golightly theme, she rocked a black dress, diamond necklaces and a tiara for the photo-op. “Breakfast @tiffanyandco! Happy birthday to me…civilized!,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Wendy later showed off one of her b’day gifts: a flower arrangement sent by none other than Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner! “Yeess the celebration continues! Thanks @krisjenner & @kimkardashian for the gorgeous flowers. Nas you’re next..c u tonight!” she captioned the photo of the flowers.

But Kim and Kris weren’t the only celebs honoring Wendy this week! The author finished off her b’day week with a video of Tamar Braxton singing “Happy Birthday” to her. OK, we’re officially jealous. She captioned the clip, “My ridiculous NEW LIFE is mesmerizing yet heart stopping! Who have I BECOME?! @tamarbraxton can SAANG hunty! (Yes I know I need a new phone).” We hope Wendy had a fantastic birthday! Head up to the gallery above to see more amazing pics of her.