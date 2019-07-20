Tristan Thompson Calls Daughter True His ‘Twin’ After Khloe Admits She Doesn’t ‘Hate’ Him

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter looks more and more like her dad Tristan Thompson every day. Even he thinks she’s his mini-me after Khloe admitted she could never hate him because he gave her True.

Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson is a spitting image of her dad Tristan Thompson, and even he knows it. The 15-month-old has always looked like her father but it’s becoming more and more apparent as she ages that she’s always going to look like the NBA star. On July 19 he posted a photo to his Instagram sitting on the floor with True between his legs as they were in a kids playground. He captioned it “Twins 🙏🏾😍🙌🏾” and everyone in the comments agreed. The photo caught the eye of former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate and NBA superstar LeBron James, who wrote “FACTS ❤️.”

Tristan, 28, proudly proclaiming that True is his twin comes after Khloe said that it’s totally okay that her baby looks like her dad, despite the heartbreak he caused her with his February cheating scandal. An Instagram user named freakymarko2 shared a screenshot of his own tweet that showed a side by side of Tristan and True making the same smiling expression and wrote “I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him” in the caption.

Word got back to Khloe and she responded to let him know that totally isn’t the case. “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual,” she wrote, adding “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Tristan is making progress in being an active part of True’s life. “Khloe‘s relationship with Tristan is not as awful as everyone thinks, things have really progressed. Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for True,” the Kardashian insider explained. “He goes to Khloe‘s to spend time with True but Khloe is very clear about boundaries, he’s there to see True end of story.”