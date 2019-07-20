Travis Scott: What He Really Feels About Marriage To Kylie Jenner After 2 Years Together & Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship has been going strong for two years, and a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife if marriage is in the cards for the two.

Even though Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 28, have been together for two years, the couple isn’t rushing to get married anytime soon! “Travis is in no rush to marry Kylie and if it ever does happen, it won’t happen anytime soon,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Although it’s been something they’ve talked about in the past, people shouldn’t expect to hear wedding bells in the near future.”

“Right now they’re both just focused on their careers and expanding their empires as much as possible,” the source added. “They feel like their relationship is perfect the way it is and there’s no need to rush things while they’re both so young.” Kylie and Travis are such a cute couple together, even though they’ve been pretty private about their relationship through the last couple of years. Remember when Kylie hid her pregnancy and didn’t reveal it until she gave birth? These two clearly like to be low-key in their private lives!

The couple has baby Stormi, 1, together, and they’re both clearly very dedicated and loving parents to their baby girl. For Stormi’s first birthday, the parents held an Astroworld (Travis’ album)-inspired birthday party for the little girl.

It seemed like a blast from all fo the pics and videos shared on social media at the time. While Kylie and Travis are in no rush, we can’t wait to see what their wedding would be like should they choose to eventually get married – Kylie is quite the party planner, after all.