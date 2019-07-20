Tess meets the head chef and owner of 22W, played by Sandra Bernhard, in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 21 episode of ‘Sweetbitter.’ Tess steps up and it pays off.

Sandra Bernhard is guest-starring on the upcoming episode of Sweetbitter season 2. Sandra plays the head chef and owner of 22W. She shakes things up in the restaurant during her big trip to New York City, but Tess (Ella Purnell) is taking her chance. Sandra’s character sees Tess hanging around and taking everything in but doesn’t know what she’s up to. “I would like to request a complimentary item,” Tess says to Sandra. “The foie gras as dessert.”

Tess continues, “I know it’s crazy, but I think it tastes like peanut butter and jelly.” The head chef is instantly impressed. “Trust your instincts,” the head chef tells Sandra. Tess is really getting the hang of things now.

The season 2 synopsis reads: “What comes after being new? Tess has the job, and she’s ready to invest in it. She’s all in, but soon realizes she won’t survive at the restaurant if she doesn’t play the game. Tess finds her appetite awakened. She’s starving for knowledge but investing in this life means more than knowing the difference between wine from Bordeaux and Burgundy. Tess discovers that knowledge alone isn’t enough. She needs to be able to use it to move from her head to her body. She needs experience. Tess’s appetite carries her through a sexual awakening, a discovery of her voice, and, ultimately, a recognition of her own power. However, not everyone shares this hunger. Simone, Jake, and Howard are all trapped, by both the restaurant and each other. Leaving Tess to question what she wants from the restaurant, and what it wants from her.”

The show also stars Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews, and Daniyar. Sweetbitter season 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Starz.