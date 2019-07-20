Sophie Turner Clings Onto Joe Jonas’ Arm & Sits In His Lap For Sweet Newlyweds Pic

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are sizzling hot as a newly married couple who just returned from their honeymoon.

Following Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ romantic honeymoon in the Maldives following their second wedding in France, the gorgeous Game of Thrones star shared a photo with her new husband on Instagram today. In the pic, Sophie draped her legs over Joe’s body as she leaned in for a kiss. The two sat in a brown booth and the pic was pretty intimate!

Sophie, 23, wore a white long-sleeved collared dress. She paired the looked with knee-high black boots and a dark brown eyeshadow look. Sophie rocked a high ponytail for her blonde ‘do. Joe, 29, opted for an olive suit, a white top underneath, and a brown watch. Sophie captioned the photo with a simple black heart.

We weren’t the only big fans of this pic – others commented just how sweet it was to see a special moment between the famous couple! Including, well, Joe himself! “You are so stunning,” he commented on his wife’s pic of the two of them. Ashley Graham stopped by the comment section to sing the couple’s praises. “I love you guys,” she said, throwing in a few heart-eye emojis as well.

Other people commented on the picture, saying how the duo are “goals” and a “storybook romance.” We hope Sophie and Joe have enjoyed the little time they have together before he goes on tour for the Jonas Brothers’ newest album, Happiness Begins! We can’t get enough of these two and wish them the happiest marriage together.