Selena Gomez Gives Maid Of Honor Speech At Her Cousin’s Wedding: ‘I’m So Happy I Get To Spend My Life With You’

Selena Gomez emotionally delivered a heartwarming speech last night at cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding in Texas.

Selena Gomez, 26, attended her cousin’s wedding last night, and she gave a heartwarming speech as one of her Maid of Honor duties for the big event! “I’m so happy I get to spend my life with you,” she said to the bride, Priscilla DeLeon, and groom, Jay Cosme. “You taught me to be strong for anything in life that happens.”

“I pray for you guys all the time,” she continued in her speech. “Jay you are an outstanding man,” she directed to the groom, and the crowd let out an “Amen!” Sel added, “I couldn’t be luckier to have Jay on that journey.”

Selena’s speech earned a big applause from the wedding attendees. The summer ceremony and reception took place in Midlothian, Texas, which is near where Sel grew up – in Grand Prairie.

Selena’s speech ❤️ via “g_thestylist” IG stories. pic.twitter.com/HmcI9YMHsv — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 20, 2019

Sel looked absolutely gorgeous in a strapless black dress and wore her brunette hair in loose waves. She took photos and boomerangs with Priscilla and wedding guests throughout the evening.

Selena had previously attended the bachelorette party for Priscilla in Mexico in late June. At the tropical getaway party last month, the bridal party stunned in black bathing suits while soaking up the sun.

We’re sure Selena made a fantastic Maid of Honor for Priscilla, and we wish Sel’s cousin a lifetime of happiness with her new spouse. We can’t wait to see what else Sel is up to – maybe she’ll finally release that next album fans have been waiting years for?! We’ll have to be patient and see what happens!