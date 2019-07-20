Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore ‘Teaming Up’ To ‘Take On’ NeNe Leakes On ‘RHOA’

As if NeNe Leakes didn’t have her share of enemies on ‘RHOA,’ Kenya Moore has rejoined the cast and she and Porsha Williams are going team up against NeNe in season 12.

Porsha Williams is so thrilled that her bestie Kenya Moore has rejoined the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 12. Now the ladies are planning to have each other’s backs and “take on” frenemy NeNe Leakes, 51. “Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore seem to be making a pact and teaming up together to take on Nene Leakes during RHOA filming. They both feel this will not only make Nene angry and upset, but it will be a driving force for Porsha’s story line, beside’s everything going on with Dennis (McKinley),” a source close to the production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The two of them are completely seeing eye to eye on everything and are inseparable BFFs. Porsha is so happy to have Kenya back,” our insider continues. Both Porsha, 38, and Kenya, 48, had babies within the last year which has brought the ladies even closer together than they already were.

“Kenya knows how to be good for TV, despite the fact Eva (Marcille) and NeNe aren’t getting along with her. Kenya loves how much she gets under Nene’s skin. She is so happy to be back holding her peach and being a part of the amazing platform that is the Housewives franchise. It’s great for business and Kenya is a smart business woman,” our insider adds.

It was Kenya showing up unexpectedly at Cynthia Bailey‘s cocktail party that set off NeNe big time in the season 11 finale. NeNe had asked if Kenya was coming but was told that she turned down the invite. Instead she came and NeNe was blindsided and thought everyone had been lying to her. The anger spilled over into the reunion show and now NeNe doesn’t even want to film the majority of the cast for season 12.