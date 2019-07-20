LuAnn de Lesseps ‘Felt Attacked’ By Ramona Singer & Her ‘RHONY’ Costars This Season

After a drama filled ‘RHONY’ reunion where Ramona Singer and other co-stars accused LuAnn de Lesseps of still drinking, she’s feeling hurt yet is looking forward to the show’s next season.

Ramona Singer, 62, really got in LuAnn de Lessps‘ face about her sobriety — or possible lack thereof — in part two of the Season 11 reunion for The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired on July 18. The 54-year-old “Countess” had to deal with that same issue from her co-stars all season long while filming. “LuAnn felt attacked throughout most of the entire RHONY season. She felt like everyone kept kicking her when she was struggling and down and trying her best to work hard and stay sober,” a source close to LuAnn tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She felt Ramona was way too hard on her, especially, and Lu knows her truth and is adamant that she is currently sober. She’s used to the attacks by now and knows how to just keep her head held high. She doesn’t see herself being more than co-workers with most of them, and that’s fine with her,” our insider continues.

During the reunion, Ramona told LuAnn “I believe you’re still drinking on the side! What do you think about that?” Well, Luann didn’t think that much of it. “No, I’m not,” she simply replied. She said she takes a breathalyzer test three times a day now after she had a slip up on Easter Sunday (Apr. 12) where she drank two mimosas. That caused her to be in violation of her parole from a Christmas Eve 2017 incident in Palm Beach, FL where she was arrested and charged with battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. A Florida judge place additional probation conditions on Luann during her May 23 court appearance over her drinking the champagne and orange juice cocktails.

“LuAnn is doing amazing and she’s staying sober by focusing on her cabaret shows and her singing career. She loves the Housewives franchise and has no plans to walk away despite the drama. It can be challenging for her to be around the drinking and fighting, but she loves the show and the platform it gives her. She is really hoping this Broadway deal comes through for her. Everything with her kids is great right now, too, so she just feels like she’s in a really great place overall. She knows these women can’t bring her down,” our insider adds.