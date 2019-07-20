Jordyn Woods: How She Is Handling Being Left Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Fun Girls Trip

HollywoodLife heard EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Jordyn Woods how the young star feels about being excluded from Kylie Jenner’s girls’ trip.

While Kylie Jenner, 21, had an extravagant girls’ trip in Turks & Caicos last weekend to celebrate the new launch of Kylie Skin, Jordyn Woods, 21, isn’t bothered by not being invited, a source close to the Instagram influencer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jordyn has accepted that she’s not part of Kylie’s clique anymore,” our insider revealed. “It’s just the way it is. It’s still a painful topic.”

“It hasn’t been that long since it all happened, but Jordyn is very resilient,” the source continued. “She’s moved on with her life so, even though she would have been front and center on this girls’ trip, she didn’t obsess over being left out. She’s focusing on the friends she does have in her life. The real ones have proven themselves and she’s very grateful for that. She’s also been traveling herself so she had plenty to keep her mind busy.”

Jordyn traveled to Miami this week to film a music video for Rick Ross, which was a huge career step for her. The young woman has had clothing line collaborations, and makeup collabs as well, but after her friendship with Kylie ended in February, she has had to find her own path into the spotlight.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship deteriorated when Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed Jordyn at a house party. Of course, Tristan was with Khloé Kardashian, 35, for years, and had baby True, 1, with her. The incident caused Kylie to kick Jordyn out of her house (they were roommates), and Khloé called out Tristan and Jordyn on social media, as well.