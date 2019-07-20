Jen Harley Snuggles Up To ‘Beautiful’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro On Vegas Trip After JWoww Says They Need ‘Therapy’

Jen Harley took to Instagram on July 20 to share a cozy photo of herself posing with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and used the caption to give him a sweet compliment.

Jen Harley, 31, proved things are better than ever between her and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, right now when she shared an eye-catching photo that perfectly displayed their love for each other. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty has her arm around a shirtless Ronnie’s neck as they both look at the camera and pose. She showed off a kissing face as Ronnie, who was wearing sunglasses, also slightly pressed his lips together. “Your so beautiful @realronniemagro 😍 those eyes 😽,” Jen captioned the photo, which was taken in Las Vegas.

The loving photo comes after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed that Jen and Ronnie, who are already the parents to one-year-old daughter Ariana, had a pregnancy scare and thought Jen could have been pregnant with their second child. A lot of the cast members, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, didn’t have the best reactions to the news and Jenni even admitted she thinks the on-again, off-again couple needs therapy before expanding their family. “I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child,” she said in the episode during her confessional. “Apparently they’re fine, as he’s sitting there with another f**king black eye.”

Jen and Ronnie have made headlines in the past over intense drama from cheating and abuse allegations and in the latest episode, Ronnie had a black eye. Despite their rocky past, though, the lovebirds have recently been sharing some memorable moments that they’re having together on social media, and in each pic and video, they appear to be happy, comfortable, and smitten with each other.

In addition to their latest snuggling pic, the duo posed for some PDA-filled pics during a beach visit with friends on June 29. “Love u @realronniemagro,” Jen captioned one of them.

It will be interesting to see where these two go from here since they’ve had an unpredictable past, but we’re happy to see them getting along great and enjoying their summer together!