Jen Harley Snuggles Up To ‘Beautiful’ Ronnie Ortiz-Magro On Vegas Trip After JWoww Says They Need ‘Therapy’

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Jen Harley took to Instagram on July 20 to share a cozy photo of herself posing with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and used the caption to give him a sweet compliment.

Jen Harley, 31, proved things are better than ever between her and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, right now when she shared an eye-catching photo that perfectly displayed their love for each other. In the snapshot, the blonde beauty has her arm around a shirtless Ronnie’s neck as they both look at the camera and pose. She showed off a kissing face as Ronnie, who was wearing sunglasses, also slightly pressed his lips together. “Your so beautiful @realronniemagro 😍 those eyes 😽,” Jen captioned the photo, which was taken in Las Vegas.

The loving photo comes after an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation showed that Jen and Ronnie, who are already the parents to one-year-old daughter Ariana, had a pregnancy scare and thought Jen could have been pregnant with their second child. A lot of the cast members, including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 33, didn’t have the best reactions to the news and Jenni even admitted she thinks the on-again, off-again couple needs therapy before expanding their family. “I feel like they need five years of therapy before they have another child,” she said in the episode during her confessional. “Apparently they’re fine, as he’s sitting there with another f**king black eye.”

Jen and Ronnie have made headlines in the past over intense drama from cheating and abuse allegations and in the latest episode, Ronnie had a black eye. Despite their rocky past, though, the lovebirds have recently been sharing some memorable moments that they’re having together on social media, and in each pic and video, they appear to be happy, comfortable, and smitten with each other.

Your so beautiful @realronniemagro 😍 those eyes 😽

In addition to their latest snuggling pic, the duo posed for some PDA-filled pics during a beach visit with friends on June 29. “Love u @realronniemagro,” Jen captioned one of them.

It will be interesting to see where these two go from here since they’ve had an unpredictable past, but we’re happy to see them getting along great and enjoying their summer together!