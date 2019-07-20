Iggy Azalea’s shoe came off when she was walking on a night out! The star hilariously made a face when she realized what happened.

It happens! Iggy Azalea, 29, had trouble walking in her heels on a night out. The blonde rapper wore a stunning animal print matching separates loose top and skin-tight pants when her heel accidentally came off. That’s the slight risk we take when wearing heels – sometimes, they break off!

The famous performer acknowledged her little accident by making a slightly ashamed face. But she seemed to take it in stride, and kept on walking! No worries, Iggy – it happens to the best of us.

Iggy’s slight wardrobe malfunction came amid the release of her latest album, In My Defense! Her newest record was released yesterday, as well as her music video for “F*** It Up” with Kash Doll.

Iggy’s collaborator spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in February about why women rappers are killing it in the rapping game right now. “I feel like cause they hadn’t paid attention for so long, until now,” she said.

“There was only one,” Kash continued. “So, I feel like now there’s a few more and that’s half the battle. And a lot has happened with R&B and it kind of opened doors to now, and welcomed more girls in. I think people felt like they were missing out, because a lot of girls keep making good music that we love.”

So true! We’re thrilled that more women are rocking the music industry now, and we’re so here for Iggy’s latest album.