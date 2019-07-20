Ciara & Daughter Sienna, 2, Rock Matching Swimsuits For Adorable Poolside Pic

Ciara and daughter Sienna looked absolutely adorable in matching red swimsuits in Ciara’s latest Instagram pic!

So adorable! Ciara, 33, shared a pic of her and daughter Sienna, 2, laying poolside and the mother-daughter duo wore matching bathing suits! In the pic Ciara posted today, the two beauties were rocking a red one-piece suit with an animal print design. They both posed with their arms above their heads, and Ciara wore her long dark hair down.

The mother looked at her daughter with sunglasses on her face, and they both were relaxing on blue-and-white pool chairs. She simply captioned the pic, “Girls,” with a red heart. Ciara recently posted another poolside pic with Sienna, which showed the adorable two-year-old dancing in a Burberry one-piece suit.

Ciara captioned the video, “Wait for it 🤣❤️. Si Si Mama. #OurBabiesLoveToDance #BurberrySiSi #Dance.” Sienna adorably laughed and giggled while her mom chanted, “Go Si Si go Si Si go” and it was too cute.

In addition to soaking up the sun with her family this summer, Ciara recently attended the Espy Awards with husband Russell Wilson, 30. And just a day later, they attended the Kids’ Choice Awards with their daughter Sienna and Ciara’s son with rapper Future, Future Wilburn, 5.

The fam looked incredible – Ciara wore a white crop top and high-waisted black skirt and white sneakers, Russell wore dark jeans, a white shirt, and a jacket, Sienna showed off her fashion in a denim vest and blue tulle skirt, and Future stole the show in a checkered-pattern shirt, yellow hat, and sunglasses.

We love this family and can’t get enough – we can’t wait to see Ciara post more cute pics and videos of Sienna this summer!