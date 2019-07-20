Bethenny Frankel, 48, Rocks Green Bikini & Gushes Over Spending Summer With Daughter Bryn

Bethenny Frankel is the best advertisement for her Skinnygirl products. She is killing it at age 48 in a bright green string bikini and making the most of summer.

The summer of 2019 is flying by, and Bethenny Frankel is making the most of it. On July 19 she shared an Instagram photo where she’s absolutely crushing it in a bright green string bikini. At the age of 48, The Real Housewives of New York star is seated on an outdoor sofa but her tight abs are on display. She’s wearing a black cover up and a floppy straw hat with sunglasses to protect her from the sun’s rays.

In her caption, Bethenny said she’s taking it easy this summer and spending it with her precious daughter Bryn Hoppy, 9. “Really taking this summer thing seriously…I made a personal commitment to change my life, slow down, say no more, do less, and focus on my health. Without it, we have nothing. I am having the most incredible summer with my daughter, the greatest joy of my life,” Bethenny wrote. She added the hashtags #SummerLove #APlaceOfYes #InTheMoment #TreatYourselfDontCheatYourself.

Celebrity pals were impressed with Bethenney’s bikini body. Kelly Ripa left “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” in the comments while Lisa Rinna added “🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼.” Her RHONY co-star Sonja Morgan was more impressed with the message, writing “So happy for you. They grow up so fast B💞.”

Between RHONY, her Skinnygirl products empire and major philanthropy work, Bethenny told us EXCLUSIVELY that it’s Bryn that helps give her the ability to keep it all together. At the April 5 at the Variety Power of Women luncheon she revealed “I balance it all because I’m a homebody, and, most of the time I’m home with my daughter. My daughter gives me balance, because when I’m with her, I don’t have a nanny, and I’m at pick up and drop off [at school] everyday. I’ll be in pajamas, but I am at pick up and drop off.” She added, “I don’t have a big social life. I don’t really go out. My life is with her, and then, the rest is work.”