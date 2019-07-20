Angelina Jolie’s Day Out With Vivienne, 11: Why She’s ‘Happy To Indulge’ Her Kids With New Pets & More

Angelina Jolie is working hard to stay close to her six kids and spend as much time as possible with them as she goes through her divorce from their dad Brad Pitt and helps them transition into the new life change.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is known for going on regular outings with her children and purchasing gifts for them whenever she can, and it turns out it’s something she loves doing and feels is necessary since her separation from their dad Brad Pitt, 55, in Sept. 2016. The actress has just finished filming her latest project and is making sure any free time she has this summer is spent with either one, a few, or all of her six kids, including Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox,11. “Angelina’s already wrapped her shoot in New Mexico and her next shoot isn’t starting for months, she’s not leaving the kids to work and even if she was working she wouldn’t just leave them behind,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She wants them to have time with Brad and they are spending time with him but she is way too attached to just take off and leave them for the summer, that isn’t happening.”

Brad, who is sharing custody of the kids with Angelina, will also definitely get to see them throughout the summer months, but he and his ex made sure to set up the custody arrangement in a way that is easy and drama-free for all involved. “The kids will spend time with their dad this summer but they will see him at his Los Feliz home the way they always do,” the source explained. “They have an agreement in place and they see him several times a week, they have a schedule and it’s all very coordinated. The kids go with drivers and get dropped off and picked up at his house so that Angelina and Brad don’t have to see each other every time.”

When the brood isn’t with Brad, though, Angelina makes sure she takes them to various restaurants, shopping centers, and more, and is often seen out and about in public. Her latest family outing was on July 17 with her daughter Vivienne, who recently celebrated her birthday with her brother Knox on July 12. The mother-daughter duo visited a pet store and walked out with a white and gray bunny that Vivienne looked thrilled about. The new animal is just one of many that the kids have.

“Angelina took Vivienne out to pick out a bunny as part of her birthday gift,” the source said about the outing. “She got other things as well, but her big interest right now is animals. All the kids love animals and Angelina is happy to indulge them, they have a number of dogs, they have cats, they have birds, fish, rabbits, I wouldn’t be shocked if they got horses next. Angelina has always been an animal lover herself but it’s also been proven that pets help kids cope with divorce so that’s another reason for lots of new pets the past couple of years. She’s doing every possible thing she can to make sure they come out of this divorce as well adjusted as possible.”