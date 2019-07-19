Wendy Williams Doesn’t Care If Ex Kevin Hunter Reaches Out On Her Birthday: She’s Living Her Best Life

Wendy Williams doesn’t need to hear ‘happy birthday’ from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, because the talk show host is feeling different — and ‘more powerful’ — as she turns 55 years old.

Wendy Williams just celebrated her first birthday since separating from her ex Kevin Hunter, 46, and she was feeling anything but lonely on July 18. “Wendy and Kevin are cordial right now but she doesn‘t care one way or the other if she hears from him or not,” a Wendy source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is living her best life and so excited by what is ahead for her.” That was clear just by looking at the photos from the talk show host’s birthday, as she was beaming in a flirty pink mini dress and gigantic tiara that she wore to film The Wendy Williams Show. The crown was still intact when Wendy was snapped in a strapless black dress and Louis Vuitton kicks for the nighttime portion of her special day, which took place at Serendipity in New York City!

Wendy is treating this birthday as a turning point in her life, after dealing with the drama leading up to her filing for a divorce from Kevin on April 10. “Turning 55 is a big milestone and Wendy is grateful that she is fully stepping into a new more powerful phase in her life,” our source continues. “She’s feeling so liberated right now and has been saying that her life keeps getting better, she has no fears of getting older because she feels more vibrant than she has in years.”

Kevin’s name did come up on Wendy’s birthday, however. While chatting with special guest Andy Cohen, 51, on her show, the Bravo personality took a surprising dig at Wendy’s ex man! “Your husband was not my biggest fan, but I want you to know that I have been cheering you on in the past six years. I’m excited for Wendy in the city,” Andy told the birthday girl, to the delight of her audience. Like Andy, we’re also all here for Wendy’s hot girl summer!

Wendy can especially be aloof to Kevin’s phone calls and messages, because she already has a new man — a doctor, no less! “I’m not on the market anymore…I’m not in love, but there’s someone I’m crazy about!” Wendy announced on the July 8 episode of her talk show, although she stayed hush-hush about his identity. She added, “When it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need sometime in their 50s too, and he’s got to work. And, it doesn’t’ hurt that he’s a doctor.” A man in a white coat is the only birthday present a gal needs!