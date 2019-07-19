Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Doesn’t Want Her To ‘Rush’ Into Dating

Wendy Williams recently bragged that she’s fallen for a doctor since splitting from Kevin Hunter. But her son doesn’t want her to get too serious with her new man, or anyone else.

Wendy Williams, 55, revealed to her fans on July 8 that she’s dating a new man and he’s a doctor. The Wendy Show host filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter Sr. in April. She was first linked to a hot younger man Marc Tomblin, 27, but now she’s found someone her own age who she’s very interested in. But Wendy’s son Kevin Hunter Jr. doesn’t want to see her move on too quickly with anyone. A source close to the eighteen-year-old tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “protective” of his mom.

“Kevin Jr. is all for his mom dating and getting out there to meet people.” says our source. “But at the same time he doesn’t want her to rush into things too quickly or jump into a serious relationship with anybody at this point. He thinks it’s healthy for his mom to flirt and play the field, but catching feelings for somebody is a whole different story. Kevin is very protective of his mom and doesn’t want her to get tied down too soon or potentially get her heart broken.”

This isn’t the first time that Kevin Jr. has shown how much he cares about his mom. He actually got into a physical fight with his dad after the news broke that he’d had a baby with his alleged mistress. The police got involved in the family dispute and Kevin faced serious assault charges. Luckily his case was dismissed on July 9.

The good news about her son’s court case being dropped came just ahead of Wendy’s 55th birthday on July 18. She celebrated her day in style by stopping at Tiffany&Co to treat herself to some jewelry and then she hosted a birthday dinner with some of her closest friends — including Blac Chyna, 31.