Sofia Richie Shares Cheeky New Black Bikini Pic After Turks & Caicos Trip With Kylie Jenner

Sofia Richie has returned from the white sand beaches of Turks and Caicos, but the model still updated her Instagram grid with a sizzling new bikini photo on July 19!

Sofia Richie’s camera roll is locked and loaded with bikini photos, thanks to her recent trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The 20-year-old model is back home in Los Angeles after spending her Thursday at the dog park with friends on July 18, but the following day, she shared a new bikini photo with an important PSA! “The best showers are taken outside 🌩,” Sofia wrote under the post, which showed her baring the buns in a black bikini thong and matching top while rinsing off by her tropical accommodations.

Sofia also rocked a black bikini to twin with Kylie Jenner, 21, for a beach day at Turks and Caicos. Like Sofia, Kylie posed in high-rise charcoal bottoms and a Gucci visor, and they completed the matchy-matchy moment with complimentary nicknames: Koofle and Soofle. Sofia — or rather, “Soofle” — shared the twinning photo to her Instagram on July 16!

Sofia was celebrating with Kylie’s entourage (which also included Ky’s best pal Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, 22) over the launch of Kylie Skincare, and the crew took a private jet to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on July 12. On one night, Sofia and Kylie even wore matching pink dresses that repped Kylie Skincare and Talentless, which is the clothing brand owned by Sofia’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, 36!

In addition to the opportunities to twin with Kylie, Sofia was just happy to bond with the makeup mogul in general. “Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife while the ladies were still enjoying the secluded beaches. “Sofia is feeling very grateful that she’s been able to have this time to just relax and unwind with Kylie and it’s a great way for them to reconnect.” Prior to the trip, they hadn’t “had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives,” our insider explained!