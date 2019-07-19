Serena Williams Debuts New Blonde Hair At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Fashionable 50 – See Makeover

Serena Williams looked absolutely amazing at the ‘Sports Illustrated’ Fashionable 50 event in LA on July 18, when she debuted a brand new, super blonde hairstyle.

Serena Williams, 37, always cleans up nicely when she steps out on a red carpet and we never know what to expect from the tennis star. When she arrived at the 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 party in Los Angeles on July 18, we were totally shocked to see that she had dyed her hair a light blonde, leaving it down in gorgeous waves. Serena is known for her super curly, natural dark hair, so it was a total surprise to see her with honey blonde locks. She opted to part her hair in the middle, leaving it down in gorgeous loose waves, while her blonde hair was left out in the front, framing her face. She paired her new blonde hair with a thick cream tank top, tucked into a high-waisted, skintight tan latex skirt. The body-hugging pencil skirt hugged Serena’s toned frame perfectly, while she put her legs on full display, adding a pair of strappy cream leather heels. Serena accessorized her entire look with a ton of layered gold necklaces and blue diamond medallions, while her makeup was left neutral, adding extremely long and voluminous lashes, and a glossy brown lip.

We absolutely love Serena’s new hair color and she pulls off the light blonde hair perfectly. Aside from Serena, Lindsey Vonn, 34, was also in attendance at the party. Lindsey looked gorgeous when she opted to wear a long-sleeve black mini dress, bedazzled with crystals. The loose high-neck dress featured a baggy bodice with an insanely plunging neckline that ended at her belly button, while the skirt of the frock was a bit more fitted, and super short, revealing her long, toned legs. Meanwhile, one side of the skirt was longer, flowing into a long train on the side of her leg. Lindsey topped her look off with a pair of black satin peep-toe pumps completely embellished with chunky crystals, and a crystal box clutch.

As for Lindsey’s glam, she opted to keep her platinum blonde hair down in effortless beach waves, parted to the side. For her makeup, Lindsey went with a dark and sultry smokey-eye, adding a pretty pink glossy lip.

Serena always looks fabulous, no matter what she wears or how she does her hair, but we have to admit, we are seriously loving her new light honey, blonde hair.