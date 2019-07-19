Sarah Hyland Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Engagement Posts ‘Obnoxious’

While Sarah Hyland was just trying to shade herself from her diamond ring’s sparkles, a hater tried to throw some shade underneath the ‘Modern Family’ star’s video. But Sarah got the last laugh!

Sarah Hyland’s too “blinded” by the sun and her massive engagement ring to be blindsided by any hate! The shine on the 28-year-old actress’ oval diamond ring rivaled the UV rays in a video of her and new fiancé Wells Adams, 35, as they kicked back on the sand. The engaged couple both repeated how “sunny” it was, as Sarah unabashedly zoomed in on what was actually blinding — Sarah’s new bling. “Blinded by the ☀️ or the 💍 ? #wouldyoulikesomeapple,” the Modern Family star wrote on July 19, but one critic didn’t appreciate the engagement humor.

“Most obnoxious engaged dips**t award goes to you!!!” the troll commented, clearly not getting the joke. Sarah helped the hater out by replying, “omg! I AM going for the most obnoxious!!!!! How’d you know??”

This isn’t the first time Sarah has played the role of over-excited fiancée on Instagram, after she revealed that Wells popped the big question on a tropical beach on July 17! On the same day the engagement news broke, Sarah posed for a photo with her groom-to-be while rocking a frilly white bikini and holding out that hand. “My fiancé… my FIANCÉ…. MYYYY FIAAANCÉÉÉÉÉ!!!!!,” the actress wrote under the photo, not able to contain her excitement (or caps lock). Let Sarah sing it from the rooftops — she’s finally engaged to her soulmate after two years of dating!

Seriously, Sarah does not have time for the haters. She even flipped the bird, her engagement ring planted right on her middle finger, in a feisty photo that Wells shared to his own Instagram on July 17! “My fiancée is cooler than yours,” the Bachelorette star wrote, and we’ll repeat what we wrote in his comments section: “That statement is true.”