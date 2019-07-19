Meghan McCain Reveals She Had Heartbreaking Miscarriage ‘A Few Weeks Ago’: ‘I Love My Baby’

Meghan McCain has revealed that she tragically suffered a miscarriage recently, and found out about it during a photoshoot with the ladies of ‘The View’.

The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed in a devastating essay for The New York Times on July 19 that she suffered a miscarriage “a few weeks ago.” Meghan said that just moments before doing a photoshoot with her co-hosts for the Times‘ magazine, her doctor called her and delivered the heartbreaking news. “I should have been proud,” Meghan wrote of the photoshoot. “But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying.” Now, looking back at the photoshoot, “I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow.”

“I knew I was pregnant before I formally knew I was pregnant. My body told me in all the ways women are familiar with. It told me in the same ways that I was miscarrying,” Meghan wrote. After finding out that she miscarried, Meghan took a few days off from The View, which sparked gossip about her whereabouts. This made a painful experience even worse. “This was not supposed to be public knowledge,” she shared. “I have had my share of public grief and public joy. I wish this grief — the grief of a little life begun and then lost — could remain private. I am not hiding anymore. My miscarriage was a horrendous experience and I would not wish it upon anyone.”

She wrote about the joy she and husband, conservative writer Ben Domenech, shared after finding out that she was pregnant, of planning for a life with her little one, and the profound sorrow of losing what could have been. She confessed that she at first blamed herself for the tragedy, but has come to realize that it’s not her fault. “I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will,” Meghan wrote. “To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that. I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.”

She ended her beautiful essay by expressing her hope that her late father, Senator John McCain, who passed away in August 2018, is in heaven “holding his granddaughter in his hands.”