Meghan Markle Excited To Bring Archie To George’s 6th Birthday & Spend Time With Kate Middleton As ‘A Family’

Prince George’s birthday is on July 22, and in spite of rumors of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, when the Royal family fetes the young monarch, the new mom will be there with baby Archie.

Prince George is about to turn six and when the Royal family gets together to celebrate, there’s no doubt his newest cousin Archie, 2 mos. and Meghan Markle, 37, will be there. A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Duchess of Sussex is a “welcome member of the family” and on great terms with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 37. “Meghan will absolutely bring Archie to George’s birthday party,” says our source. “There is no tension between her and Kate and she’s a very welcome member of the family. She loves her nephew, and now that she’s got Archie, she’s very focused on strengthening family ties. She may even bake him a cake — the kids love her baking.” A rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had no comment.

In the past, Prince William, 37, and Kate have kept details of their kids’ birthday parties very private and according to our source, Meghan is far too discreet to spill any details about private family plans. “Meghan hasn’t said anything about what they have planned but she wouldn’t, she’s very discreet. That kind of thing is a private family event so she’d be out of turn talking about it and she’s extremely careful to follow protocol. But she has made it very clear that all the rumors about her and Kate disliking each other are completely false, so whatever way the family celebrates, they’ll include her.”

Meghan and Kate have been spotted out together several times in recent weeks — including on a day with their kids to watch Prince Harry, 34, and William play polo. As HollywoodLife previously reported, now that Meghan has Archie she’s extra eager to form close family bonds. “Meghan doesn’t have family, aside from her mom. The rest of [her family] betrayed her, so it’s extra important to her that Archie be close with his cousins and with [Prince] Harry‘s whole family for that matter.”

According to the same source, the frequent reports that Kate and Meghan don’t like each other are upsetting for the former Suits star. “It absolutely bothers Meghan that there are these constant rumors about her and Kate not getting along. The rumors have been going around since before the wedding and [Kensington] Palace has tried to shut them down, but it’s not something they can continually address. So Meghan does her best to prove to the public that the rumors are not true.”