Luann Literally Kisses Bethenny Frankel’s Butt In Pt. 3 Of ‘RHONY’s Reunion Episode — Watch Preview

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any crazier on the ‘RHONY’s season 11 reunion, part 3 appears to take the cake! When the reunion finale airs on July 25, Ramona tells Luann she should be kissing Bethenny’s a*s, so… she does!

There’s no denying that Luann de Lesseps is damn good time! And, she proves that to be true in part three of The Real Housewives of New York reunion, airing July 25 at 9/8c on Bravo. After Ramona Singer tells Luann that she should be kissing Bethenny Frankel‘s a*s — most likely for Bethenny’s support during Luann’s rehab stint — Luann literally plants a kiss on her butt, as seen below.

The ladies, along with Andy Cohen, can be heard cheering as Bethenny shakes her sequined butt in Luann’s face [at the :28 mark] in the preview. Luann laughs as she grabs hold of Bethenny and plants a wet one on her dancing booty. “Seen a lot at a reunion, but I’ve never seen that,” Andy says.

As for what else fans can expect during the reunion finale, Barbara Kavovit speaks her mind and takes a dig at Luann when she tells Luann that she’s “not Adele,” to which Luann says, “Take that and shove it up your a*s, how’s that?” There must be something about a*ses in part three that we haven’t been briefed on yet.

RHONY fans have already gotten their fare share of drama from parts one and two of the season 11 reunion. And, if you haven’t watched, there are spoilers ahead. Ramona randomly leaves the reunion when she has to pee, and things get more serious when Luann admits she relapsed.

Part one was somewhat of a repetition of Bethenny, Dorinda, and Luann arguing about the same old things. But, Luann and Dorinda ended up hugging it out. The ladies eventually answer viewer questions and give updates on their living situations. — Ramona’s accepted an offer on her apartment; Dorinda emphasizes that her new apartment is hers and hers only, not John‘s; and, Luann attempts to describe her move to Upstate New York as an escape from the spotlight, while Bethenny pokes fun at her. Bethenny later admits that her current boyfriend, Paul is a “very private person” and then she shares some passive aggressive moments with Tinsley.

Part two was a bit more dramatic and certainly answered a lot of open-ended questions from season 11. Ramona’s thrust into the hot seat in part two, and blames her “dementia” as the reason she sat at the wrong table at the Angel Ball, aka she was avoiding sitting with Dorinda. Ramona later apologizes for the comment she made about the late Dennis Shields. And, Tinsley’s finances are finally addressed and she explains her situation.