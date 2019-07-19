Lisa Vanderpump: How She Really Feels After Hearing Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars Are ‘Happy’ She Quit

Lisa Vanderpump is doing just fine after departing from the ‘RHOBH’ after nine years and ‘isn’t concerned’ one bit about how her former co-stars feel about the big exit!

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, announced her 9-year stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had come to an end via an Instagram video ahead of the finale on July 9. So it’s no wonder that with all this going on, Lisa is moving onward and upward. And despite her former co-stars seemingly having made peace with Lisa’s departure, a source close to the British restaurateur EXCLUSIVELY revealed that she is “not concerned” whatsoever with what the other ladies think. “Lisa truly isn’t concerned one way or the other how the ladies feel about her leaving RHOBH. If the ladies are happy that she’s leaving that’s perfectly fine, because she’s just as happy,” the insider explained.

“Lisa has been so focused on numerous other projects, on family, and her businesses so it doesn’t leave much time to fret over the opinions of others,” the pal added. “Especially those she no longer sees as genuine friendships. Lisa has made peace with it all and knows her truth.” As we reported earlier, Lisa shared a farewell tribute to her time on RHOBH with an Instagram video she posted on July 9. She shared various moments from her nine seasons on the show.

“The Pump has left the building,” the overlaying text on the video read. “Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh,” the text continued. Meanwhile Lisa, who will soon be returning from London to aid a charity close to her heart, Project Angel Food, took to Twitter on July 10 and responded to the RHOBH finale where Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna recounted their awkward run-ins with the SUR owner.

I didn’t watch obviously,but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again.

I am in London for my mother’s funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again.#RHOBH #9yrs

Love Lisa Ken & Giggy pic.twitter.com/qwY8eoe9n8 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 10, 2019