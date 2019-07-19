Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down In Tears During 1st Event Since Her Mother’s ‘Difficult’ Death

Lisa Vanderpump shed tears of emotion in her first public event since her mom died in June. She helped prepare the 12th million meal for LA’s Project Angel Food and was overwhelmed with feelings.

Lisa Vanderpump has had such a rollercoaster of emotions over the past few months. She lost her mother Jean at the age of 84 on June 17 and announced she was leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons earlier in that month. She just came back from London following her mother’s funeral last week. So when LVP decided to make her first public appearance since those events at LA’s Project Angel Food as she helped prepare their 12th million meal for delivery to feed people impacted by serious illness, she ended up in tears.

“Lisa arrived in really great spirits when she first showed up as the honoree to help us celebrate the 12 millionth meal at Project Angel Food. She was so grateful that we chose her to deliver the 12 millionth meal and she was deeply moved by that. She got overcome with emotion, she felt the gravity of the moment and that the moment was 30 years in the making,” Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I know with everything she’s gone through with losing her mother and brother and just coming off of RHOBH that she wanted to give back and do something uplifting. Many people believe that being of service to others is an uplifting experience.

She’s the real deal, she didn’t have to come here right after her mother’s funeral and she was so gracious. It was so wonderful that she made the time to be there,” he adds.

“I just lost my mother and just came back from London,” Lisa told Us at the event on July 18. “It’s been difficult. It’s something everybody goes through. I’ve just been keeping busy and really trying to do things for the greater good,” she explained. “It’s not easy, but there are certain aspects of my life that have been challenging,” she added. In addition to the loss of her mom, her brother Mark committed suicide in April of 2018. “I think when you lose your only sibling unexpectedly to suicide, that changed everything.”