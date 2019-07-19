Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Rock Skintight Dresses After Being Accused Of Photoshopping Pics

They may have come under fire for appearing to photoshop their pics, but that didn’t stop Kylie Jenner & her bestie from posting even more! The two stars stunned in their latest sultry selfie.



Yes, ladies! Kylie Jenner, 21, and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou slay every time they step out together, and when they posted their night out photos on July 19, they looked incredible. The makeup mogul and her new attached-at-the-hip pal wore skintight, slinky numbers in their new post. While Kylie wore a tan maxi dress with a shimmering overlay, Stassie wore a similar number which featured an array of pink, blue, and green hues. The stunners also twinned with matching hairstyles! Both ladies sported insanely long braids that fell past their waist. “We meet again 👸🏼👸🏻,” Kylie captioned the sultry pics, alluding to how much time she’s been spending with Stassie!

The new set of photos arrived two days after the ladies came under fire for appearing to photoshop a different photo. Ky and Stassie stunned in twinning velvet dresses on July 17, but some fans swore that the pic looked photoshopped. The critics claimed Stassie edited the size of her thigh, and left a slew of comments saying so. “We love a photoshopped leg,” one said.” “Ur leg looks so photoshopped 😭,” another remarked while one wrote, “Her leg lookin like it’s from Area 51.” It’s not the first time Kylie and Stassie faced speculation that they’ve been Photoshopping their Turks and Caicos photos, as the BFFs party on the islands to celebrate the successful launch of Kylie Skincare.

However, the gal pals were quick to defend themselves against the accusations. “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out.” Kylie added to the clapback by chiming in, “Leave her thick thighs and phat pu**y out of this!!!!!!” Clearly, these ladies aren’t letting the shade slow their selfie game anytime soon.