See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner & BFF Stassie Rock Skintight Dresses After Being Accused Of Photoshopping Pics

Kylie Jenner Stassie
REX/Shutterstock
Kylie JennerAdidas Originals x Kylie Jenner Falcon launch event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Sep 2018
West Hollywood, CA, CA - Pretty in Pink! Kylie Jenner leaves The Nice Guy Bar in a tight Pink Mini dress Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner is seen going out in New York City wearing pinstripe blazer and rhinestone mesh long pantsPictured: Kylie JennerRef: SPL5085946 030519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Ouzounova / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYCPictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music Writer

They may have come under fire for appearing to photoshop their pics, but that didn’t stop Kylie Jenner & her bestie from posting even more! The two stars stunned in their latest sultry selfie.

Yes, ladies! Kylie Jenner, 21, and her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou slay every time they step out together, and when they posted their night out photos on July 19, they looked incredible. The makeup mogul and her new attached-at-the-hip pal wore skintight, slinky numbers in their new post. While Kylie wore a tan maxi dress with a shimmering overlay, Stassie wore a similar number which featured an array of pink, blue, and green hues. The stunners also twinned with matching hairstyles! Both ladies sported insanely long braids that fell past their waist. “We meet again 👸🏼👸🏻,” Kylie captioned the sultry pics, alluding to how much time she’s been spending with Stassie!

The new set of photos arrived two days after the ladies came under fire for appearing to photoshop a different photo. Ky and Stassie stunned in twinning velvet dresses on July 17, but some fans swore that the pic looked photoshopped. The critics claimed Stassie edited the size of her thigh, and left a slew of comments saying so. “We love a photoshopped leg,” one said.” “Ur leg looks so photoshopped 😭,” another remarked while one wrote, “Her leg lookin like it’s from Area 51.”  It’s not the first time Kylie and Stassie faced speculation that they’ve been Photoshopping their Turks and Caicos photos, as the BFFs party on the islands to celebrate the successful launch of Kylie Skincare.

However, the gal pals were quick to defend themselves against the accusations. “Uhhh the photo would’ve looked altered if i DID take the rippling out.” Kylie added to the clapback by chiming in, “Leave her thick thighs and phat pu**y out of this!!!!!!” Clearly, these ladies aren’t letting the shade slow their selfie game anytime soon.