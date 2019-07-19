Kourtney Kardashian Unbuttons Shirt In New Pic Proving She’s As Hot As Ever Despite Tears Over Turning 40

Kourtney Kardashian just let the world know that 40’s the new 30 when she posted the hottest pic on Instagram. Talk about a hot mama!

Kourtney Kardashian sizzled on Instagram when she posted the most beautiful pic of herself wearing an all-black outfit — and no bra. Despite her distress over turning 40 on April 18, Kourtney looked just as sexy as she always has for the pro photo, which she included in her Instagram Stories, and on her lifestyle site, Poosh, on July 18. The image shows Kourtney leaning against a wall, casually, while wearing a sleek, black satin blouse that’s only being held together by the very top button. She isn’t wearing anything underneath the button-down, so her totally flat abs, and a hint of her chest are visible. She paired it with a pair of black leather, bootleg pants adorned with a scaly pattern, and some 90s-style chunky slides. Click HERE to see Kourtney’s gorgeous, braless pic!

What’s best about the pic is Kourtney’s DGAF face. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s makeup is impeccable (that’s what happens when you have two beauty brands in the family), and she’s staring at the camera with her head cocked to the side. It’s classic, sassy Kourtney all the way. Kourtney has stepped up her selfie game lately. The mom of three recently posed for another sultry pic on Instagram, which showed her hanging out in her bathroom, wearing nothing but a fluffy, white robe. The mirror selfie reveals that the robe’s basically hanging on by a thread; it’s untied and only being held up by her arm.

On a sneak preview of season 17 of KUWTK, Kourtney confessed to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that she was scared of turning 40. “It almost makes you analyze like, where you’re at in your life. It’s just giving me anxiety,” she said, tearing up. Khloe tried to reassure her that everything would be fine, but Kourtney couldn’t stop thinking about how she “wants more time.” She said she wasn’t even sure what exactly was causing her this pain. “Cause then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy,” she said.