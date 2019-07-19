Jordyn Woods Stuns In Pink Tie Dye Bikini After Kylie Jenner Wears A Similar One On Girls Trip

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner might not be friends anymore, but they still have similar style. Jordy took to Instagram to share a sexy photo of her wearing a tie dye bikini… just days after Kylie did the same.

Jordyn Woods doesn’t share much with Kylie Jenner anymore, but one thing she does share with the lip-kit maven is her sense of style. The model, 21, rocked a tie dye bikini for an Instagram post on July 18, just a few days after Kylie did the same.

In the two pics Jordyn shared, she could be seen kneeling in a chair outside while wearing a pink and white tie dye bikini, along with a beige visor. “My skin needed this humidity even if it’s for a day,” she captioned the post. The swimsuit looked an awful lot like Sofia Richie‘s Frankies collaboration which has been heavily featured throughout Kylie’s recent girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old billionaire invited seven of her closest friends – including Sofia and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou – to the tropical island for a luxe getaway in celebration of her Kylie Skin summer collection. During the trip, the women showed off the gorgeous views and their incredible swag, which included custom looks from Scott Disick‘s clothing line Talentless and Sofia’s bikini line with Frankies.

Sofia’s swimwear collab includes bathing suits in both a pink and white tie-dye print and a blue tie-dye print. While they wore pink and white tie-dye looks from Talentless when they jetted off to the island with Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster on July 13, all of the women opted to rock the blue tie-dye bikinis together while enjoying some time on a boat.

As you’re likely well aware, Kylie and Jordyn had a falling out after Jordy kissed Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party earlier this year. Kylie recently admitted on a preview for the next season of Keeping Up With Kardashians that her friendship breakup needed to happen and admitted part of her needed to “grow without” her former bestie.