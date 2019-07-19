Jenelle Evans Throws Fellow ‘Teen Mom’ Star Leah Messer Under The Bus To Prove She’s A ‘Damn Good Mom’

Jenelle Evans got vocal about being a ‘good mom’ on Twitter after she got slammed by fans – then she slammed Leah Messer, as well.

Jenelle Evans, 27, took to Twitter to clap back at fans and slam Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer, 27, as well. “None of you can stand the fact my family is back together,” the mother said, referencing how she regained custody of her kids after they were taken away when her husband David Eason, 31, murdered her dog. “I’m a damn good mom, regardless of anyone else’s opinion. Don’t let anyone bring you down!”

Someone replied to Jenelle, “A good Mom doesn’t have to get on social media and announce to the world that she’s a good Mom,” to which the reality television star replied, “Well guess what? I’m a DAMN GOOD MOM AND WILL SHOUT IT UNTIL YOUR EARS BLEED.”

Jenelle then proceeded to call out fellow Teen Mom 2 star Leah in a tweet. When someone replied to Jenelle’s above tweet that “Good moms don’t get their kids taken away. Just saying…” Jenelle responded, “So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? She got her kids taken and given back just like me.”

Well guess what? I’m A DAMN GOOD MOM AND WILL SHOUT IT UNTIL YOUR EARS BLEED 🥳💓 https://t.co/enKcpWRMKp — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 19, 2019

What Jenelle was referring to was last fall when Leah reportedly lost custody of her children – but never actually did. “The current custody situation, just honestly… whatever we think is best for them, we do,” Leah told Us Weekly in Oct. 2018. “We [Leah and ex-husband Corey Simms] are doing the week on and then a week off. It’s always been 50/50. People were like, ‘Leah lost custody’… I almost did, but I never lost custody of my children.”

So I guess Leah’s not a good mom? 🧐 She got her kids taken and given back just like me 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/WoStknpVVF — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 19, 2019

Before Jenelle took to Twitter to defend herself, she shared photos from son Kaiser’s first day of school pics yesterday ahead of his first day in Kindergarten. The mother regained custody of her children in early July, after they were taken from her for seven weeks.