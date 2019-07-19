Jenelle Evans Cuddles Up To Son Kaiser, 5, On His First Day At School After She Wins Custody Back
Jenelle Evans happily shared pictures of son Kaiser and step-daughter Maryssa from their first day of school on her Instagram.
Jenelle Evans, 27, posted first day of school photos on Instagram yesterday of son Kaiser, 5, and step-daughter Maryssa, 11. For Kaiser’s first day of Kindergarten, he wore a white polo shirt and khaki shorts, and Maryssa wore a blue polo shirt with a khaki skirt and black sneakers. It was Kaiser’s first day of Kindergarten, and Maryssa’s first day of seventh grade!
“#FirstDayOfSchool📚🎉💗 These kiddos are getting so big, so fast! #BittersweetMoments #Motivated #SchoolDays,” Jenelle captioned the series of photos. The mom also proudly hugged her son in his Kindergarten class, while he sat at his desk. “At his new desk like a #BigBoy in #Kindergarten but he’s still #MommasBoy 👦🏼💋,” Jenelle wrote in her caption. Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, 31, also sat near Kaiser in the classroom, which Jenelle showed in her third pic on the post.
View this post on Instagram
#FirstDayOfSchool 📚🎉💗 These kiddos are getting so big, so fast! #BittersweetMoments #Motivated #SchoolDays
A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on