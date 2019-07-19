See Pics
Jenelle Evans Cuddles Up To Son Kaiser, 5, On His First Day At School After She Wins Custody Back

Jenelle Evans happily shared pictures of son Kaiser and step-daughter Maryssa from their first day of school on her Instagram.

Jenelle Evans, 27, posted first day of school photos on Instagram yesterday of son Kaiser, 5, and step-daughter Maryssa, 11. For Kaiser’s first day of Kindergarten, he wore a white polo shirt and khaki shorts, and Maryssa wore a blue polo shirt with a khaki skirt and black sneakers. It was Kaiser’s first day of Kindergarten, and Maryssa’s first day of seventh grade!

“#FirstDayOfSchool📚🎉💗 These kiddos are getting so big, so fast! #BittersweetMoments #Motivated #SchoolDays,” Jenelle captioned the series of photos. The mom also proudly hugged her son in his Kindergarten class, while he sat at his desk. “At his new desk like a #BigBoy in #Kindergarten but he’s still #MommasBoy 👦🏼💋,” Jenelle wrote in her caption. Jenelle’s husbandDavid Eason, 31, also sat near Kaiser in the classroom, which Jenelle showed in her third pic on the post.

Jenelle gained custody back of her children on July 3, after David confessed that he killed her dog Nugget in May. A couple of week ago, Jenelle revealed that she had a difficult time following the violent event staying with her husband. “Honestly yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week,” Jenelle replied to a fan on an Instagram Q+A if it was hard to stay with David afterward. “Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me.”
The Teen Mom 2 star happily shared pics of her kids following July 4th celebrations, showing them gleefully on floats in the water. Jenelle has, since regaining custody of the children, shared fun, summer photos of the kids having a great time.