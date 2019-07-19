‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Literally Kicks Up Her Heels In Daisy Duke Shorts At Disneyland — See Pics

Hannah Brown took a break from ‘Bachelorette’ drama by going to the most magical place on earth – Disneyland!

Hannah Brown, 24, escaped from all of the wild Bachelorette drama she lived a few months ago and is reliving now while the current season of the reality television show on ABC airs – and what better way to do that than go to Disneyland? Miss Alabama 2018 took to the most magical place on earth yesterday to have a relaxing day with friends, and she rocked adorable Daisy Duke shorts, a purple tank top, and wrapped a white sweater around her waist.

She paired her casual look with white sneakers and glittery Minnie Mouse ears as well. In one cute pic of the star, she kicked up her heels in utter joy while in the theme park. Hannah also shared a couple of pics in an Instagram post yesterday of her on one of the Disney rides. “A day of Mickey magic,” she said, while smiling and throwing up a peace sign in the photos.

Hannah’s Disneyland trip came after her Fantasy Suites episode aired last Monday – in which she slammed Luke Parker, 24, for slut-shaming her for having sex with other men on the show. “You’re holding other people to a standard that you don’t even live by,” Hannah said, pointing out Luke’s hypocrisy with religion.

“Maybe you abstain from sex, but there’s a lot of things you struggle with,” she continued on their date. “Because I might want to have sex…that’s your x off? Well, I could have x-ed you off so many times for things that I want out of a relationship, and it’s just sex for you. Well, I want someone who can get along with people. There’s so many things I don’t want out of a husband that you’ve shown. So, that’s a big f*** you. That’s what it is.”

When Luke tried to claim that Hannah “owed” him anything, she replied, “I have bent over backwards for this relationship. So I don’t owe you anything. Get up! I cannot believe you just said that to me. I OWE YOU?!” As Luke finally got in the limo, Hannah said to him, “My husband, would never say what you said to me,” and flipped him off.

What an icon – we love a Bachelorette who stands up for her bodily autonomy, and puts anyone who tries to threaten or control that in their place. If it’s not clear by now, we’re totally Team Hannah. We hope she had a blast at Disney!