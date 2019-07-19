Temperatures are rising in NYC and model Gigi Hadid found a way to beat the heat in a white bandeau top as she left her apartment to run errands.

With an excessive heat warning starting Friday in New York City, temperatures are already on the rise. Gigi Hadid dressed summer casual for the warm weather as she left her apartment on July 18. The supermodel wore just a tiny white bandeau top that showed off her killer toned abs. To protect her shoulders from the bright sun she threw on a striped blue short-sleeved shirt with a distressed bottom, but she left it unbuttoned so she could stay cool.

Even though it’s hot outside, air conditioners are running inside so instead of shorts, Gigi opted for a pair of faded, high-waisted jeans with a rip across the right knee. The 24-year-old jazzed up the casual look with a pair of ivory leather ankle boots with a small heel. The California born beauty carried a shiny purple and white purse and accessorized with several gold chains around her neck but opted out of bling when came to her fingers and wrists, wearing no rings or bracelets.

Gigi was just featured in an absolutely stunning video campaign for Michael Kors’ newest scent Wonderlust. It’s set entirely on the beach and in the very first shots she emerges out of the surf, soaking wet while wearing a white belted sun dress with dripping hair and picks up a giant bottle of the perfume out of the sand.

She’s later seen frolicking on the beach in a light pink one-piece swimsuit while listening to a conch shell and twirling a parasol. Then she changes into a hot pink bikini followed by a one piece in the same color and shows off her limber body by doing a full yoga wheel position. She keeps her hands and feet on the ground, arching her back and while lifting her hips high into the air. And she does it while wearing a pair of metallic gold Michael Kors high heels. With all of the scenes either in the gorgeous turquoise water or next to it, this commercial must have been a blast to shoot.