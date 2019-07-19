Sister Style Showdown: Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock 3 Sexy Denim Looks In NYC – Pick Your Fave

Gigi & Bella Hadid looked fabulous when the sisters were out & about in NYC & both opted to wear seriously sexy denim outfits!

Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, are always rocking fabulous outfits and if there’s one trend the supermodel sisters absolutely love, it’s denim. They were both out in NYC these past two days, rocking sexy denim outfits and we can’t decide which look we liked best. Gigi first stepped out in a denim ensemble when she arrived at the Wardrobe.NYC launch on July 17. Gigi opted to wear a baggy white T-shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted skintight black biker shorts, which is the hottest trend of the summer. On top of her outfit, she threw on a baggy chambray Wardrobe.NYC Denim Shirt, which she paired with a Wardrobe.NYC Denim Jacket on top, layering the two. As for her accessories, Gigi threw on a pair of high black ankle socks with black Valentino x Birkenstock Arizona Sandals, a Prada Lightning Bolt Bag, her fave gold Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace, and one single pearl hoop earring. She completed her look with the hottest summer hair trend, throwing her hair into a half up half down style, with a tiny topknot bun on top.

Meanwhile, the following day, Gigi rocked yet another denim look, that was just as chic. The blonde beauty threw on a pair of high-waisted Ksubi x Kendall Jenner Playback Skream Trashed Flash Jeans with a tiny little white bralette, putting her rock hard abs on full display. On top of her bralette, she rocked a striped denim One Teaspoon Zephyr Liberty Shirt, leaving it completely open and cuffing the sleeves to be short. She topped her look off with the same blue Prada Lightning Bolt Bag, a pair of Lou The Brand Simone Boot in Soft White Nappa, her go-to Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace and Vogue Eyewear Vo4105s Sunglasses. We’re not totally surprised that Gigi rocked two denim looks a day apart, considering she loves denim so much, she made it the theme for her 24th birthday party this past April.

Aside from Gigi’s gorgeous denim looks, her younger sis, Bella, also rocked a fun ensemble while she was out in NYC on July 18. She was meeting Gigi for dinner at L’avenue at Saks Fifth Avenue when she opted to wear a baggy white button-down shirt as a dress, pairing it with an oversized dark denim jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of knee-high black patent leather boots, a patent leather purse, thin gold hoop earrings, and a pair of Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses.

Both Gigi and Bella are two of the most stylish sisters ever, so we loved both of their outfits and we can’t decide which look was our favorite.