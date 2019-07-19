Christy Carlson Romano Reunites With ‘Even Stevens’ Cast To Recreate Iconic ‘We Went To The Moon’

Ready for a major nostalgia bomb? Christy Carlson Romano perfectly recreated the classic ‘We Went To The Moon’ number from ‘Even Stevens’, and it’s going to give you all the feels.



She went to the moon in 1969, and she’s back in 2019. Actress Christy Carlson Romano and a couple of her former co-stars recreated the truly iconic “We Went To The Moon” musical number from Even Stevens, her Disney Channel show that aired from 2000 to 2003. The remake comes in honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20, and it’s truly a blessing to behold. In the 2002 episode, called “Influenza: The Musical”, Ren Stevens is home with the flu — a disaster, since she’s an overachieving 8th grader who’s missing a science fair. Delirious with a fever, Ren dreams that she’s at a school, but she’s in the middle of a musical!

The episode was an instant classic. Everyone stayed home that night to watch it on Disney Channel, since DVRs weren’t a thing yet, children. In Ren’s dream, she’s totally unprepared for the science fair, and has to come up with a project on the fly. So, she launches into a musical number about the Apollo 11 moon landing. There’s not much to the lyrics, but millennials are lying if Ren Stevens didn’t help them remember the date for the rest of their lives. “We went to the moon in 1969/ Not 1970, but a year sooner/ We went to the moon in 1969/ That’s when they made a landing that was lunar.”

Christy, now 35, recruited two Even Stevens alums to help her with her remake, called “We Went To The Moon (Again)”: Lauren Frost, who played Ren’s BFF, Ruby, and George Anthony Bell, aka Principal Wexler. Christy’s living room is revamped to look like a classroom, and she’s even wearing a modernized version of her very aughts outfit, a peach blouse and lavender maxi skirt. That was the height of fashion back then. Christy and Lauren nail their old choreography, and they even go to “space” like in the original. You can watch Christy’s remake above, and the Even Stevens original below! “We Went To The Moon” starts at the 6:53 mark, but we recommend watching the whole thing.

The only thing that would make the remake better, is if Christy’s onscreen brother from Even Stevens, Shia LaBeouf, made a cameo. Louis played the actual moon in the 2002 episode.