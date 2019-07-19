Celebrity Summer Vacations 2019: See How Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, & More Spent Their Travels

It’s the height of summer & our favorite celebs are out in full force! The Kar-Jenners, Chrissy Teigen, & more Hollywood stars are jet-setting off on luxurious vacations during the warm weather months.

Ah, sweet summer. It’s the best time of the year and our favorite celebs are basking in the glory of the warm weather. Between luxurious vacations and sweet family beach trips, we’ve seen a ton of stars head out on vacay already this summer. The likes of Chrissy Teigen, 33, John Legend, 40, Kendall Jenner, 23, and more have been seen taking a load off and enjoying some well-deserved time out of the spotlight. We’re taking a look at our favorite celebrity vacation snaps we’ve seen so far this season!

Just look at how gorgeous Kendall looked while on vacation in Greece. The model dolled up in a little orange dress from Meshki for a night out with friends in Mykonos on July 10. The skintight number showed off her long, toned legs and sparkled bright as cameras flashed around her. The glittering mini-dress, which retailed under $50, had everyone talking about the model’s affordable vacation ensemble!

Eva Longoria, 44, is another star who knows how to spend the summer the right way. The actess was seen having some fun time with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón, 51, in Marbella, Spain on July 10 while flaunting her fantastic body in a white one-piece swimsuit with green leaf designs on it. At one point, the happy couple shared a sweet moment as Pepe laid back in a lounge chair and Eva bent over to give him a kiss. Eva paired her beach look with a wide-brimmed hat and a sleek pair of black shades. Meanwhile, John and Chrissy locked lips during a romantic getaway in Capri, Italy during the July 4th holiday. They brought their kids with them on the trip, but they made sure to fit in some alone time too!

There’s nothing like a summer romance, and when Cara Delevingne, 26, and Ashley Benson, 20, jet set off to the coastal French town of Saint Tropez, they were spotted sharing some sweet PDA together. The two ladies shared a kiss for the world to see during their July vacation. For all of the best photos from celebs on vacation this summer, get to clicking through the gallery above!