Beyoncé is music royalty, but even she was nervous when it came to meeting Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Her ‘Lion King’ co-star Billy Eichner breaks it all down.

Beyoncé is one of the most famous women in the world, but even she had the jitters when it came to meeting actual royalty. Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle attended the July 14 London premiere of the The Lion King and came face to face with Queen Bey at the cast meet and greet. While Meghan gave Beyoncé a big hug upon meeting her and seemed so excited, the 37-year-old singer was actually “nervous” ahead of time according to her co-star Billy Eichner.

During a July 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he told the host about how all of the royal protocol ahead of meeting Harry and Meghan had the cast on edge. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came, and Beyoncé was there, and Sir Elton John was there. And I was there, randomly,” Billy joked. “And it was great, and we were all kind of nervous, even Beyoncé.”

“Really?” Jimmy asked. “They should be bowing to her!” Billy replied “That’s true, actually. She’s our American royalty. But what makes you nervous is in the days leading up to it, they email you a protocol of how you’re supposed to greet Prince Harry and Meghan and they’re very intense about it. I’m not kidding.”

“You’re supposed to say ‘Your Royal Highness.’ You can’t speak until your hands are in a handshake with his. My plus one…my guest I brought with me was my very good friend Jared. They said he had to stand behind me and not speak unless he was spoken to. I’m not kidding. Does that rule apply to JAY-Z too? I have a feeling it doesn’t,” Bill joked referring to Beyoncé’s plus one husband, who stood next to her in the reception line and got a hug from Meghan as well. Even though things were intense leading up to the royal meeting, Billy said of Harry and Meghan that “They were very very nice and totally down to Earth and chill and lovely.”