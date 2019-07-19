Justin Bobby is at it again! Audrina Patridge and Mischa Barton chatted in a new video about the possibility that Justin’s hooking up with Stephanie Pratt.

Just like on the original run of The Hills, in The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina Patridge, 34, is drawn to Justin Bobby, 37, and his womanizing ways. In a teaser video for next week’s episode, Audrina talked with Mischa Barton, 33, about Justin possibly hooking up with Stephanie Pratt, 33. Simultaneously, Justin had a convo with Frankie Delgado, 38, and Justin talked about how he isn’t hooking up with either one of them – but Audrina didn’t know that at the time. “I feel like Stephanie and Justin are being awkward and weird,” she said. “Do you think they’re hooking up?”

Mischa wasn’t sure. “Everything comes out in Vegas,” she said. “So I think you’re going to find out right now if something’s up.” Viewers saw Justin and Stephanie flirting in previous episodes, with him going to her apartment to comfort her after she got in a fight with her brother, Spencer, 35.

“I don’t see it in Audrina’s eyes that she wants to hang out with us because Stephanie’s around,” Frankie said to Justin in the clip. “Even though they act like it’s all cool, there’s a little something there.” Frankie continued, “I don’t think that you’re doing anything wrong.”

“It’s not my problem,” Justin said about any possible issues between Stephanie and Audrina over him. “If I was f****** both of them then yeah, I’d be in a big predicament, but I’m not even kissing any of them.” While the group of friends went to Las Vegas for a trip together, Justin and Stephanie could very well have gotten their flirt on. And even though Audrina and Justin have had their own flirtatious back-and-forth – he has been reluctant to ever commit to her. We guess we’ll find out what’s happening – and if there’s an actual love triangle developing among the three – on the next episode!

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.