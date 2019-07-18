Wendy Williams Rocks Giant Tiara & Tiny, Pink Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday

Queen status! Wendy Williams rocked a tiara while out in New York City on July 18 in celebration of her 55th birthday. The host was pretty in pink as she stunned in a long sleeve mini dress and white sneakers on her night out on the town!

If the crown fits, wear it! Wendy Williams rocked a tall, diamond tiara on Wednesday night in celebration of her 55th birthday on July 18. The daytime talk show host was all smiles as she greeted paparazzi while leaving a venue in New York City, accompanied by two security guards. Wendy looked birthday ready in a bright pink mini dress with oversized sleeves. She kept her footwear comfy as she stepped out in fresh, white sneakers.

The newly single star, who is a fan of a good wig, wore her blonde hair down with wet waves. She carried black and pink hand bags, along with a small shopping bag. And, she, of course, sported her diamond “W” necklace, which she wears almost every day on her talk show.

Despite her night out on the town, Wendy has big plans for her birthday show on Thursday. She will be joined by none other than Bravo’s leading man, Andy Cohen, 51, for an entire hour-long “Hot Topics” — her infamous segment where she breaks down the hottest celebrity news with a her own comical twist. Andy’s appearance on today’s show marks his first time on The Wendy Show set in six years.

Wendy Williams celebrates her 55th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, July 18, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

As for what fans can expect during Wendy’s big birthday show, well, those details still remain a mystery. However, when you get Wendy and Andy in the same room, the tea is bound to be hot!

Following today’s program, Wendy will celebrate her 55th birthday in style. Nonetheless, her plans are unknown at this time. Fans are hoping she’ll be joined by her new man, whose name has not yet been disclosed by the host. Wendy recently revealed to her studio audience that she’s dating a 50-something-year-old muscular doctor, who she’s hinted she’s been intimate with. “I’m living my best life,” Wendy’s repeatedly said since admitted that she’s “crazy about” her new beau!

Fans of Wendy will know that she’s had quite the eventful year. She filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, who was a producer on The Wendy Show, in early April. After the split, Wendy moved out of the couple’s New Jersey home and into her own apartment in New York City. The couple shares one son, Kevin Hunter Jr., 18. While the divorce has not yet been finalized, Wendy has said that despite their differences, she’s “pleasantly” working through it with Kevin Sr.