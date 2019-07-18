Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a magical honeymoon, and Sophie shared more footage from their relaxing vacation on Instagram.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, definitely seemed to have an incredible honeymoon after their June 29 French wedding. Sophie posted a series of photos and videos today showing Joe walking across a beautiful bridge situated among tall green trees, a video of them walking on a sandy beach, and a boomerang of herself playing tennis with (presumably) her new husband while she rocked a string bikini.

In her caption, Sophie let her followers in on more of what happened during her honeymoon with Joe. “Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis, and riding bikes. And best of all…. #nonewsnoshoes.” The couple spent their hooneymoon at Soneva Fushi, a luxury beach resort in Baa Atoll Maldives, and it looked absolutely incredible. If any of Sophie or Joe’s fans want to have a similar getaway, be warned – rooms at this tropical location go for around $1,400 a night!

Sophie has also shown Joe relaxing by the water sitting in blue pillows, a fun and sunny bike ride, and Joe eating some fresh sushi. Joe hasn’t been shy about sharing on his social media during their honeymoon, either – he showed the wild slide from his bungalow room that went into the clear blue water, Sophie laying on the blue pillows as well, and Sophie standing on the beach.

In one of Joe’s posts, he captioned it, “What an epic trip! The bridge after a few 🍹 isn’t easy.. I can’t wait to go back.” Now that the duo is done with their honeymoon, they’re back to real life – Joe will start his tour with the Jonas Brothers for Happiness Begins soon, and Sophie was just nominated for an Emmy Award for her role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.