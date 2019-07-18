See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Shares Her Honeymoon Bliss With Joe Jonas – Playing Tennis & Drinking Daiquiris: New Pics

sophie-turner-joe-jonas-honeymoon-new-photos-ftr
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about, Paris, France - 23 Jun 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Members of Joe Jonas' family take photos at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians before leaving for Joe Jonas' and Sophie Turner's wedding at the Chateau de Martinet in Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Alena Jonas, Frances Madonia-Miller, Denis BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Joe Jonas' family members prepared at Sarrians Castle in Tourreau before setting off for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding party at Castle Martinay de Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Members of Joe Jonas' family take photos at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians before leaving for Joe Jonas' and Sophie Turner's wedding at the Chateau de Martinet in Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Porky Basquiat (pet dog), Guests BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a magical honeymoon, and Sophie shared more footage from their relaxing vacation on Instagram.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, definitely seemed to have an incredible honeymoon after their June 29 French wedding. Sophie posted a series of photos and videos today showing Joe walking across a beautiful bridge situated among tall green trees, a video of them walking on a sandy beach, and a boomerang of herself playing tennis with (presumably) her new husband while she rocked a string bikini.

In her caption, Sophie let her followers in on more of what happened during her honeymoon with Joe. “Days spent drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis, and riding bikes. And best of all…. #nonewsnoshoes.” The couple spent their hooneymoon at Soneva Fushi, a luxury beach resort in Baa Atoll Maldives, and it looked absolutely incredible. If any of Sophie or Joe’s fans want to have a similar getaway, be warned – rooms at this tropical location go for around $1,400 a night!

Sophie has also shown Joe relaxing by the water sitting in blue pillows, a fun and sunny bike ride, and Joe eating some fresh sushi. Joe hasn’t been shy about sharing on his social media during their honeymoon, either – he showed the wild slide from his bungalow room that went into the clear blue water, Sophie laying on the blue pillows as well, and Sophie standing on the beach.

In one of Joe’s posts, he captioned it, “What an epic trip! The bridge after a few 🍹 isn’t easy.. I can’t wait to go back.” Now that the duo is done with their honeymoon, they’re back to real life – Joe will start his tour with the Jonas Brothers for Happiness Begins soon, and Sophie was just nominated for an Emmy Award for her role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.