‘Revenge Body’: Khloe Kardashian Gets To The Bottom Of Why Eddie Is Scared Of Gaining Weight

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the July 21 episode of ‘Revenge Body’, Khloe Kardashian offers some advice to a man whose ex cheated on him with ‘buffer’ men.

During the July 21 episode of Revenge Body, Khloe Kardashian will sit down with Eddie, a young man whose ex cheated on him with “buffer” men. And since then, Eddie’s gone into a spiral of self-hate and body shame, so Khloe’s hoping she can help him. In this nearly-three minute EXCLUSIVE preview for this week’s new episode, Khloe sits down with Eddie as he tells her, “I’ve always been praised for my thinness. So when I started dating my ex, that’s what he really liked. He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so thin!’ But a couple months later, I found out he was hooking up with someone else. I confronted him, and it just ended things. He left me and was dating people who were super fit and super buff, [so I wondered], ‘What’s the body type that’s desired by this person? And I just felt so less than.”

Then, during a private confessional interview, Eddie says, “That was the first real relationship that I had, and that was the first kind of taste of what it can be like to be a functioning adult in this gay community.”

When Khloe asks, “Are you currently with him?”, Eddie says, “No. I’m not with him right now. But he still has his claws in my back, so we’ve remained friends. But it’s a game of cat and mouse almost, where we’ll see each other at an event and we’ll hookup, or we’ll fall back into that.”

Eddie then tells Khloe that he doesn’t like his “skinny arms” and “thigh gap”. He says, “No boy should have a thigh gap.” He feels like he needs to work out and be this person that his ex desires, but he also feels like it’s a “chore”. He explains, “I only know how to do skinny, and to move into a healthy [area], I feel like I’m just going to get fat.”

To find out why Eddie is scared of gaining weight, and what advice Khloe has for him, watch the full clip above! Then, watch new episodes of Revenge Body on Sundays at 9pm on E!