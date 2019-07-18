Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday: You Are The ‘Light Of My World’

Nick Jonas is celebrating his ‘whole heart’ today — wife, Priyanka Chopra! The actress turns 37 today and she received the sweetest message from her husband that will make you believe in fairytales.

One year after he proposed, Nick Jonas is celebrating his wife, Priyanka Chopra‘s 37th birthday! The singer, 26, shared an emotional message to both Instagram and Twitter on July 18 in honor of the actress’ special day. “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” Nick wrote alongside two side by side photos of a smiling Priyanka, dressed in a sheer pink ensemble.

Nick wasn’t the only one to shower the actress with love on her birthday. Her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, who celebrated her second wedding with Nick’s brother, Joe in early July in France, shared a cute message on social media. “Happy birthday to my sis,” Sophie wrote on top of a snap of them sitting in a chair together. “I love you,” the Game of Thrones actress added. Meanwhile, Joe also sent his sister-in-law well wishes with a photo of himself holding up her new Elle magazine cover, writing, “Happy birthday sis! Love ya! Look it’s you!”

This marks Priyanka’s first birthday as a married woman. And, Nick popped the question exactly one year ago today. He proposed while the two were in Crete, Greece, and waited until midnight after Priyanka’s birthday to get down on one knee. Nick had already picked out the perfect ring when he completely shut down Tiffany & Co. in London just weeks prior.

Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/WGzYS0T86p — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 18, 2019

“I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?” Nick recalled during a joint cover interview with Vogue, adding that Priyanka was at a loss for words in the moment. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence,” the singer explained. Despite her silence, Nick went ahead and presented her with the ring. “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections,” he recalled.

Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows just five months later in a historic palace in India at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple also had an engagement party in India, where their two families met for the first time.